Alliance Bioenergy Plus Inc (ALLM) CFO Anthony Santelli Ii Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO of Alliance Bioenergy Plus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Santelli Ii (insider trades) sold 2,036,105 shares of ALLM on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $0.77 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Inc is a technology company engaged in emerging technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels and new technologies sectors. Alliance Bioenergy Plus Inc has a market cap of $119.665 million; its shares were traded at around $0.930000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, 10% Owner Anthony Santelli Ii sold 355,995 shares of ALLM stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $0.64.

