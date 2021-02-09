>
Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) EVP & CCO Brad A Lich Sold $2.7 million of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: EMN -0.84%

EVP & CCO of Eastman Chemical Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brad A Lich (insider trades) sold 26,042 shares of EMN on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $104.94 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Eastman Chemical Co is a advanced materials and specialty additives company that is engaged in producing and selling a portfolio of chemicals, plastics and fibers. Eastman Chemical Co has a market cap of $14.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.010000 with a P/E ratio of 30.57 and P/S ratio of 1.73. The dividend yield of Eastman Chemical Co stocks is 2.48%. Eastman Chemical Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Eastman Chemical Co the business predictability rank of 1-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CCO Brad A Lich sold 26,042 shares of EMN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $104.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EMN, click here

.

Comments

