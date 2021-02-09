>
PRNewswire
Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces 2021 Q2 and YTD Results

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:NAII +2.36%

Record Level of Quarterly Sales, Net Income, and Diluted EPS

- 2021 Q2: $48.1 million Net Sales (+65.2%), $3.6 million Net Income, $0.57 diluted EPS

- Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook: 30-50% Net Sales Increase

- Liquidity, Working Capital Position and Sales Backlog Remain Strong

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced net income of $3.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, on net sales of $48.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Net sales during the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $19.0 million, or 65.2%, from $29.1 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. During the same period, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased $20.5 million, or 82.5%, from the comparable quarter last year. Private-label contract manufacturing sales increased for a majority of our distribution channels worldwide primarily due to increased shipments of existing products and sales of newly awarded products. CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 35.5% to $2.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to $4.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. CarnoSyn® sales have been negatively impacted due to continued competition from generic forms of beta-alanine and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the sports nutrition industry with limitations on athletic activities, including gyms.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $5.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Net sales during the six months ended December 31, 2020 increased $29.5 million, or 50.6%, from $58.3 million recorded in the comparable prior year period. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, private-label contract manufacturing sales increased $31.5 million, or 62.0%, from the comparable period last year. CarnoSyn® beta-alanine royalty, licensing and raw material sales revenue decreased 27.1% to $5.4 million during the first six months of fiscal 2021, as compared to $7.5 million for first six months of fiscal 2020.

Based on our current sales order volumes and future period sales forecasts received from our customers, we continue to expect our annualized fiscal 2021 net sales to increase between 30% and 50% compared to fiscal 2020. We also expect to generate operating income between 5% and 7% of net sales for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, we had cash of $28.6 million and working capital of $50.7 million compared to $30.5 million and $51.2 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, we owed $10.0 million on our line of credit. This amount was fully repaid February 2, 2021.

Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, "Our second quarter sales set another new record for sales and profitability, and we continue to have a strong pipeline of orders for delivery in the coming months. The first six months of revenue and profits in this current fiscal year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our team members both in the USA and in Switzerland."

"The continued strength of our sales and order pipeline are consistent with trends we are seeing in the dietary supplement market and point towards the fact consumers are more aware than ever they need to take an active role in their health and wellness and they recognize dietary supplements are an important component of their daily regimen."

"We continue to seek additional growth opportunities both organic and strategic and we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of such opportunities based on our strong working capital position, available capacity, and stellar reputation for excellence within our industry."

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, the impact of COVID-19, our future revenue profits and financial condition, our ability to maintain our patents, generate revenues from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, secure compliance with our intellectual property rights, and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACT – Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or [email protected].

Web site: http://www.nai-online.com

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




December 31,




December 31,




2020




2019




2020




2019



NET SALES

48,083


100.0%


29,103


100.0%


87,809


100.0%


58,298


100.0%

Cost of goods sold

38,409


79.9%


24,042


82.6%


72,130


82.1%


48,853


83.8%

Gross profit

9,674


20.1%


5,061


17.4%


15,679


17.9%


9,445


16.2%

















Selling, general & administrative expenses

4,282


8.9%


4,363


15.0%


8,202


9.3%


8,802


15.1%

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

5,392


11.2%


698


2.4%


7,477


8.5%


643


1.1%

















Other (loss) income, net

(806)


-1.7%


(124)


-0.4%


(1,127)


-1.3%


53


0.1%

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

4,586


9.5%


574


2.0%


6,350


7.2%


696


1.2%

















Income tax expense

954




98




460




124



















NET INCOME

$3,632




$ 476




$5,890




$ 572



































NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
















Basic:

$0.58




$0.07




$0.93




$0.08



















Diluted:

$0.57




$0.07




$0.91




$0.08



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
















Basic

6,270




6,795




6,344




6,818



Diluted

6,405




6,886




6,438




6,936



NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)






(Unaudited)




December 31,


June 30,


2020


2020





ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$28,629


$30,478

Accounts receivable, net

17,062


17,001

Inventories, net

34,466


27,972

Other current assets

3,260


3,573

Total current assets

83,417


79,024

Property and equipment, net

22,409


21,523

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,034


18,354

Other noncurrent assets, net

2,659


1,302

Total Assets

$125,519


$120,203





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

25,075


20,046

Line of credit

10,000


10,000

Long-term liability - operating leases

17,956


18,782

Total Liabilities

53,031


48,828

Stockholders' Equity

72,488


71,375

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$125,519


$120,203

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-alternatives-international-inc-announces-2021-q2-and-ytd-results-301225228.html

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.


