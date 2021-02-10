TCS Launches AWS Business Unit to Help Customers Accelerate Innovation and Unlock Business Value

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced the further deepening of its long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of the new TCS AWS Business Unit (BU), a dedicated group within TCS that brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS.

TCS' AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry-specific innovation leveraging AWS. TCS holds a number of AWS designations, including AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider, and AWS Well Architected Partner. The launch of this new unit represents a significant further investment by TCS and builds on the deep expertise and execution experience of its large pool of AWS certified professionals to create more value for shared customers.

Specialized teams within the unit will help customers accelerate and automate the different stages of their cloud journey using TCS' extensive library of frameworks, accelerators and toolsets such as TCS' DATOM consulting framework for data estate modernization, Cloud Counsel™, and iCMC™ decision support engine for sequencing applications for modernization and migration. To speed up and streamline application modernization, including mainframe-based systems, TCS uses its proven MasterCraft™ suite of software engineering and transformation tools and the TCS Modernization Propeller™ with its extensive library of pre-defined industry-specific microservices and API templates.

The new unit will leverage TCS' deep domain knowledge across industry verticals, contextual knowledge and design studios to redesign front-end interactions and associated processes to reimagine customer experiences and journeys. By ideating and co-innovating at TCS' Pace Ports™ to prototype and build innovative industry-centric solutions, the new unit will leverage the native capabilities of Amazon Machine Learning (Amazon ML) services to implement machine vision, conversational assistants, and predictive analytics to enable superior customer engagement, accelerate the launch of newer products and services, and enhance business agility and competitive differentiation.

Furthermore, TCS' rich portfolio of leading-edge, industry-centric products and platforms like the TCS BaNCS™ suite in financial services, TCS Optumera™ and TCS Omnistore™ in Retail, TCS HOBS™ in telecom and TCS ADD™ in life sciences are now available on AWS, enabling customers in those respective industries to harness its transformative power.

"TCS and AWS have been helping customers across the world realize their vision of building resilient, adaptable, and purpose-driven businesses that deliver business growth and sustained stakeholder value creation. With this latest initiative, we are bringing together all our different capabilities and transformational solutions under one dedicated business unit to help our customers with their innovation and business transformation needs using AWS," said Krishnan Ramanujam, Business Group Head, Business and Technology Services, TCS.

"TCS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with proven industry expertise and has a differentiated portfolio of offerings built on AWS that help customers transform into agile, resilient, and digital businesses,"said Matt Garman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "The TCS AWS Business Unit will help our shared customers leverage the power of AWS to rapidly innovate and reimagine their businesses."

TCS has been the preferred growth and transformation partner to leading enterprises across the world. It helped Randstad, a global leader in the HR services industry, execute one the largest cloud transformation programs, migrating 925 applications from across 50 legacy data centers to AWS. René Steenvoorden, Chief Digital Officer and Executive Board member, Randstad, said, "At Randstad, cloud is at the core of our innovation ecosystem. TCS with their deep contextual knowledge and AWS with strong cloud capabilities, together have continued to help us build a robust digital foundation. We congratulate TCS on the formation of AWS Business Unit and look forward to working together to deliver elevated client experiences, innovative solutions and to stay competitive."

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

