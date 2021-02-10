AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Masco Corp, Qualcomm Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Investment company AlphaCore Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Qualcomm Inc, TopBuild Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sells Wells Fargo, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCore Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, AlphaCore Capital LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 490,775 shares, 25.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 111,582 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 139,177 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,442 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,533 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.93. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in CohBar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.13. The stock is now traded at around $1.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 317.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 303.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.