AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Masco Corp, Qualcomm Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

February 10, 2021 | About: QCOM -0.42% EEM +0.35% IYW +0.14% MAS -1.79% BLD -1.64% CDMO +2.56% SIRI +0.17% CWBR +2.14% SPHB +0.77% WFCPL.PFD +0%

Investment company AlphaCore Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Qualcomm Inc, TopBuild Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sells Wells Fargo, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCore Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, AlphaCore Capital LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlphaCore Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphacore+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AlphaCore Capital LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 490,775 shares, 25.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 111,582 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 139,177 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,442 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 120,533 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.93. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CohBar Inc (CWBR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in CohBar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.13. The stock is now traded at around $1.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 317.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 303.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of AlphaCore Capital LLC. Also check out:

