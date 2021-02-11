>
Articles 

LL Flooring to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 2, 2021

February 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:LL -5.74%

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators, now LL Flooring (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

TEMP_CorporateMark.eps (PRNewsfoto/Lumber Liquidators)

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on March 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through March 9, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13716450. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.

About LL Flooring
LL Flooring is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 400 stores. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 400 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. Our stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn more about LL Flooring

For further information contact
LL Flooring Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: 804-420-9801

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ll-flooring-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-march-2-2021-301226423.html

SOURCE Lumber Liquidators


