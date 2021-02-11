Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Whirlpool Corp manufactures home appliances such as washing machine, refrigerators and freezers, and other domestic appliances under Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names. Whirlpool Corp has a market cap of $12.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.230000 with a P/E ratio of 11.67 and P/S ratio of 0.64. The dividend yield of Whirlpool Corp stocks is 2.44%. Whirlpool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Whirlpool Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

For the last quarter Whirlpool Corp reported a revenue of $5.8 billion, compared with the revenue of $5.4 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $19.5 billion, a decrease of 4.7% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Whirlpool Corp had an average revenue decline of 1.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $17.07 for the year, a decline of 7.5% from the previous year. The Whirlpool Corp had an operating margin of 9.82%, compared with the operating margin of 6.47% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Whirlpool Corp is 6.65%. The profitability rank of the company is 7 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Whirlpool Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion, compared with $2 billion in the previous year. The long term debt was $5.9 billion, compared with $4.9 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 10.1. Whirlpool Corp has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $198.230000, Whirlpool Corp is traded at 15.1% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $172.20. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.64, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.52. The intrinsic value of the stock is $181.93 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 35.52% during the past 12 months.

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of WHR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $210.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.92% since.

CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of WHR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $210.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Joao Carlos Brega sold 18,109 shares of WHR stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $194.65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

Director Gary T Dicamillo sold 833 shares of WHR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $186.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.56% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of WHR, click here.