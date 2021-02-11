JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced several leadership appointments, which began rolling out last year, as the company fills key roles to help manage the airline through the recovery from coronavirus by generating customer demand, maintaining its cost performance, and running a safe and efficient operation.is JetBlue’sresponsible for the airline’s brand, marketing and advertising, e-commerce, TrueBlue® loyalty program, as well as its highly awarded onboard product.She brings a wealth of global travel and marketing experience to JetBlue. She previously served as senior vice president of global brands at Intercontinental Hotel Group; managing director, USA for Scenic – Luxury Cruises & Tours; and chief marketing officer for Dubai Properties Group, part of Dubai Holding. Her professional background also includes extensive airline industry experience from an 18-year career with British Airways in a number of operations and marketing leadership positions in the Americas and Europe, culminating in the role of Head of Global Brand & UK Marketing.“As we think about the future of JetBlue in this transformed environment for aviation and our company, this leadership role is more critical than ever,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer. “How we rebuild, differentiate and position ourselves, and drive customer loyalty and demand, and continue to accelerate our digital first approach, will be key to our recovery and succeeding in the next chapter for JetBlue.”has been promoted to. She succeeds Frankie Littleford, one of JetBlue’s founding leaders, who retired after 21 years with JetBlue.Whitnee most recently served as JetBlue’s director, strategic execution technology, and played a central role in developing the company’s IT strategy, deepening business partnerships, and streamlining processes. She brings extensive strategic and industry experience in loyalty marketing and CEX.“This is a pivotal time for JetBlue as we evolve how we serve our Customers, the offerings and products we provide, and the tools and technology we use to do so,” said Ian Deason, JetBlue’s head of customer experience. “With Whitnee’s deep digital experience combined with her servant leadership in line with our culture, vision, mission, and values, she is an ideal leader to strengthen and evolve our Customer Support team.”was promoted to, continuing to lead the operations function while taking on leadership for all safety programs. He succeeds John Allen, who retired from JetBlue after more than seven years with the company and several decades in aviation.Tom joined JetBlue in 2014 as director, flight safety, before transitioning to director, operations, managing the airline’s operating certificate and relationship with the FAA. Prior to JetBlue, he had more than 30 years of experience with US Airways, where he was a captain, check airman, flight instructor, and a chief pilot.“Tom is a true champion of safety at JetBlue and the natural fit to lead this critical area of our company,” said Warren Christie, JetBlue’s head of safety, security, and fleet operations. “With more than three decades of airline experience, he brings tremendous expertise to the role which will serve us well as we continue to expand JetBlue flying while keeping safety our #1 focus in everything we do.”has been promoted to, leading operations across JetBlue’s 100-city network. She succeeds Mike Parkinson who is retiring after more than 17 years with JetBlue and four decades in the industry.Dana joined JetBlue in 2014 and most recently served as director, domestic BlueCities, with oversight for airport operations in a majority of the airline’s destinations. During her time at JetBlue, she has served as general manager for airport operations at JetBlue’s Fort Lauderdale focus city and as regional manager of the airline’s Northeast airports. Prior to JetBlue she held a number of leadership roles with Southwest Airlines including airport supervisor, duty manager, station manager for dual cities, and station manager of Baltimore/Washington, one of the airline’s largest hubs.“Dana is a proven operations leader who is deeply passionate about serving JetBlue’s crewmembers and customers,” said Ian Deason, JetBlue’s head of customer experience. “She’s a true champion of our culture and the JetBlue experience, and is an ideal fit to lead our Airports team. Dana is the right leader to continue our work through the pandemic recovery toward a bright future for JetBlue’s growing network, including our first transatlantic service later this year.”JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]jetblue.com[/url].

