Kb Home (KBH) EVP & CFO Jeff Kaminski Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Kb Home (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Kaminski (insider trades) sold 25,105 shares of KBH on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $43.64 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

KB Home is engaged in the residential construction market. The Company's offers a variety of new homes, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. KB Home has a market cap of $4.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.710000 with a P/E ratio of 14.29 and P/S ratio of 1.00. The dividend yield of KB Home stocks is 1.08%. KB Home had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KBH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $43.64. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer William R Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KBH stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.46. The price of the stock has increased by 5.3% since.

