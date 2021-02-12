>
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Issue of Equity

February 12, 2021 | About: AIM:ATYM +0% TSX:AYM -0.97%

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 /Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that it has issued 40,750 ordinary shares of 7.5p in the Company ("Option Shares") pursuant to an exercise of share options by certain employees.

Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission") and the dealings in the new ordinary shares are expected to commence on or around 17 February 2021.

Following the issue of the Option Shares, which will rank pari passu with all existing ordinary shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 138,181,459. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



