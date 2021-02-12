>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr Sold $10 million of Shares

February 12, 2021 | About: ISRG +0.65%

Executive VP & CFO of Intuitive Surgical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marshall Mohr (insider trades) sold 12,487 shares of ISRG on 02/11/2021 at an average price of $800 a share. The total sale was $10 million.

Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures, markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments. The da Vinci surgery, combines the benefits of minimally invasive surgery for patients with the ease of use, precision and dexterity of open surgery. Intuitive Surgical Inc has a market cap of $94.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $800.310000 with a P/E ratio of 90.84 and P/S ratio of 22.10. Intuitive Surgical Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intuitive Surgical Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intuitive Surgical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Gary S Guthart sold 11,020 shares of ISRG stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $762.14. The price of the stock has increased by 5.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr sold 12,487 shares of ISRG stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $800. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • Executive VP & CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of ISRG stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $751.66. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP of Finance Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of ISRG stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $754.48. The price of the stock has increased by 6.07% since.
  • Sr VP General Counsel & CCO Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,652 shares of ISRG stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $754.48. The price of the stock has increased by 6.07% since.
  • Director Alan J Levy sold 2,500 shares of ISRG stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $754.48. The price of the stock has increased by 6.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ISRG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)