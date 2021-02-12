>
Articles 

Cyren Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release for Monday February 22, 2021

February 12, 2021 | About: NAS:CYRN +0.81%

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, February 22, 2021, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021.

US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren20210222/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until March 8, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13716472. An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by GlobalView, Cyren's global security cloud that identifies emerging threats on a global basis in real-time, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with threat detection services, threat intelligence and enterprise email security products for leading email providers, cybersecurity vendors, service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629509/Cyren-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Earnings-Release-for-Monday-February-22-2021

