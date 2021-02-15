>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Startup Investing: Regulation A+ Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

February 15, 2021 | About: XCNQ:BAC +9.09% OTCPK:BCCEF +15.66% OTCPK:RSTN +1.47% OTCPK:RSTN +1.47%

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 11th Regulation A+ lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/3jDu82C

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

February 11th Presentations:

Presentation

Panel: Democratized Public Offerings
Darren Marble, Executive Producer, Going Public and CEO at Issuance
Sara Hanks, Founder and CEO CrowdCheck
Etan Butler, Chairman, The Dalmore Group, LLC
Chris Lustrino, Founder and CEO, KingsCrowd

Chuck Pettid, CEO, Republic Funding Portal

BacTech Environmental Corp.

Pink: BCCEF | CSE: BAC Environmental Technology

Smart Rx Systems

HealthCare/Rx Automation

Monogram Orthopedics Inc.

HealthCare/MedTech

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Technology/Video Surveillance

SugarFina Corp

Consumer/Confectionary

Good Earth Organics

Materials/Cannabis- Hemp

RDE, Inc. d/b/a Restaurant.com

OTCQB: RSTN | Hospitality/Restaurant Discounts

Legion Works

Technology/SaaS

Parallel Flight Technologies

Technology/Drones

Uncommon Giving

FinTech/Philanthropy

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startup-investing-regulation-a-company-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301228060.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)