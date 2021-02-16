>
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Webcast CAGNY Presentation

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:THS +0.32%

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that the Company will webcast its presentation at the virtual Consumer Analyst Group of New York ("CAGNY") Conference on Thursday, February 18 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Bill Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and vision, as well as discuss its 2020 results and 2021 outlook.

The pre-recorded video presentation and accompanying slides of the TreeHouse Foods presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under Investors, Events & Presentations. The replay will be available under Investors, Events & Presentations, Archived Events & Presentations.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer clean label, organic, and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-inc-to-webcast-cagny-presentation-301228521.html

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.


