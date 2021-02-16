Evofem Biosciences Launches U.S. Direct-to-Consumer Campaign to Accelerate Awareness of PhexxiÂ®, A Non-Hormonal Birth Control Option for Women

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced the launch of "Get Phexxi", a national direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign aimed at broadening awareness of its non-hormonal, use-it-only-when-you-need-it birth control method, Phexxi ® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2020, Phexxi is an innovative non-hormonal contraceptive method created for women. With 21 million women in the U.S. at risk for pregnancy who are NOT using hormonal contraception1, the time is right for the "Get Phexxi" campaign to educate women about this innovative birth control option.

The campaign highlights some of the struggles women face when choosing among the many available methods of contraception, whether it's the lack of control with condoms, constant daily use of the pill, or abstinence required for cycle tracking. The women featured in the commercial represent the real-life drawbacks that Phexxi may help eliminate as a hormone-free, on-demand birth control method.

"Get Phexxi" will launch nationally, airing the brand's first-ever commercial across broadcast, connected, and streaming television networks. The campaign will extend broadly to reach women across numerous other touch points through a highly targeted and multipronged digital and social media plan, as well as reach consumers at the point of care. The Valentine's Day launch timing is a nod to women who are looking for ways to add to their self-care and self-love toolkit.

"In our extensive market research, we heard repeatedly from women that they are frustrated with the birth control methods previously available to them, which left them fed up with side effects and lack of control," said Evofem Biosciences' CEO, Saundra Pelletier. "With half of all pregnancies in the U.S. unplanned, there is a clear need for additional, innovative birth control methods. This marketing campaign is designed to bring awareness to how Phexxi can fill the unmet needs of millions of women."

To view the "Get Phexxi" commercial on demand, visit YouTube . Join the conversation on social media, including Instagram ( @Phexxi and @EvofemBiosciences ), Facebook ( @Phexxi and @Evofem ) and Twitter ( @Evofem ).

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® , is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company's lead product candidate, EVO100, is being evaluated for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit www.evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

About PHEXXI®

Phexxi® is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi® is not effective when used after sex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

If you have had a history of repeated urinary tract infections or other urinary tract problems, avoid Phexxi®.

The most common side effects were vaginal burning, vaginal itching, vaginal yeast infection, urinary tract infection, vaginal area discomfort, bacterial vaginosis, vaginal discharge, genital discomfort (including male partners), and pain while urinating.

Phexxi® does not protect against any sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing severe genital irritation or discomfort or urinary tract symptoms.

For more information about Phexxi®, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences® toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of the "Get Phexxi" campaign on consumer behavior, brand uptake, and future growth of Phexxi and the Company. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward- looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business, are disclosed in Evofem's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020, its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Evofem does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

References

1. Daniels K, Abma JC. Current contraceptive status among women aged 15-49: United States, 2015- 2017. NCHS Data Brief. 2018; 327: 1-14.

