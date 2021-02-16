Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Wells Fargo, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Managers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PagerDuty Inc, C3.ai Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, Wells Fargo, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, New Relic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Managers, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Brandywine Managers, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KDP, AI, ABCL, SEER, RGNX,

KDP, AI, ABCL, SEER, RGNX, Added Positions: CRWD, PD, DDOG,

CRWD, PD, DDOG, Reduced Positions: DKNG, WORK,

DKNG, WORK, Sold Out: WFC, NBIX, NEWR,

For the details of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+managers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 795,344 shares, 34.84% of the total portfolio. New Position DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 198,534 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.44% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 14,127 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.74% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 70,530 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 18,988 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.84%. The holding were 795,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Seer Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Regenxbio Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 117.74%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 14,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.73 and $70.53, with an estimated average price of $61.69.