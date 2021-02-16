Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Warrior Met Coal Inc

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Contrarius Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, AMC Networks Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Scientific Games Corp, Warrior Met Coal Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Signet Jewelers during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 64 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BALY, BYD, GES, OSTK, AMG,
- Added Positions: ENDP, AMCX, CGC, LGF.A, SBGI, WBA, QRTEA, CHS, KGC, PM, DISCK, IHRT, DESP, RRC, PAAS, MOV, OVV,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, HCC, BBBY, SIG, FOXA, IVZ, DDS, VIAC, ARCH, ABEV, TWTR, MIK, TECK, M, IGT, DIN, BEN, MSGN, CPRI, COTY, BIDU, CARS, FMX, TAP, SABR, FOSL, ANF, NXST, WB, SXC, TRIP, BABA, WW, DIS, BKNG, ATHM, JD, IAG, GTN, GOLD, EXPE,
- Sold Out: SGMS, LCA, OI, NOV, JHG, WDC, ARCO, BTU, BSTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,179,078 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 8,983,819 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,545,470 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 6,097,786 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56%
- Macy's Inc (M) - 8,077,155 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 881,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 897,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Guess? Inc (GES)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.78 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $15.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 587,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $101.74, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Endo International PLC by 390.05%. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 10,983,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 200.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,536,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 788.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $29, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,602,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 644.24%. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,739,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 237.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 350,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.92 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,278,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $36.84.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings II Inc (LCA)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $16.8.Sold Out: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $11.42.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The sale prices were between $24.3 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $28.65.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04.
