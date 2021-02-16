3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company 3EDGE Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GUNR, ASHR, GDX, IJR, ACWI, TIP,
- Added Positions: EWJ, SHV, GLDM, SHY, IEF, IEMG, IVV, ESGE, SUSA, DFJ, USIG, SLV, USHY, DVYE, CWB, EMLC, VWOB, EFAS, FM,
- Reduced Positions: PDBC, GOVT, IAU, EWG,
- Sold Out: SPY,
- BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 3,879,015 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.72%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 3,252,728 shares, 18.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 9,476,363 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 340,226 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 671,261 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.67%
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $36.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 760,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 3,879,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.67%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 671,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 481,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $117.022800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 329,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 146.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 62,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 406.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.
