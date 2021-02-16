Safety Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2020 Events

The Board of Directors of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) today approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

Safety plans to announce its 2020 annual results on February 24, 2021, with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission no later than February 26, 2021. Safety also plans to hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

About Safety

:

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies. For more information, visit [url="]SafetyInsurance.com.[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006082/en/