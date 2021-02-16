Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys 3M Co, Adobe Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Coca-Cola Co

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Brick & Kyle, Associates (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Adobe Inc, Amgen Inc, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Pfizer Inc, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2020Q4, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 54 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMM, ADBE, EOI, VNQ,

MMM, ADBE, EOI, VNQ, Added Positions: AMGN, JNJ, MCD, C, PEY, MRK, V, NVDA, GLD, GOOGL, ABBV, LHX, NIE, VZ, MO, IHI,

AMGN, JNJ, MCD, C, PEY, MRK, V, NVDA, GLD, GOOGL, ABBV, LHX, NIE, VZ, MO, IHI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BDJ, VTI, PRU, AMLP, BAC, CVX, PFF, SO, XBI, GOOG, ITW, T, XLF, WFCPO.PFD, IBB, SPLV,

AAPL, BDJ, VTI, PRU, AMLP, BAC, CVX, PFF, SO, XBI, GOOG, ITW, T, XLF, WFCPO.PFD, IBB, SPLV, Sold Out: COST, KO, PFE,

For the details of Brick & Kyle, Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brick+%26+kyle%2C+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,721 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,802 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,522 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,847 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,373 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 25,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 4,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 102.57%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.