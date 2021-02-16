>
Brick & Kyle, Associates Buys 3M Co, Adobe Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Coca-Cola Co

February 16, 2021 | About: AMGN -1.84% PEY +0.7% MMM -1.16% ADBE +0.56% EOI +0.6% VNQ -0.77% COST +0.35% KO -0.83% PFE -0.09%

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Brick & Kyle, Associates (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Adobe Inc, Amgen Inc, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Pfizer Inc, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brick & Kyle, Associates. As of 2020Q4, Brick & Kyle, Associates owns 54 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brick & Kyle, Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brick+%26+kyle%2C+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brick & Kyle, Associates
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,721 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.73%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,802 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,522 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,847 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,373 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 25,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 4,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Brick & Kyle, Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 102.57%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Brick & Kyle, Associates added to a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Brick & Kyle, Associates sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.



