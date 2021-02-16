>
SQN Investors LP Buys Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Square Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Avalara Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: SQ +1.2% SHOP +1.27% CSOD -2.43% CDAY -0.35% PTON -5.68% RCM +0.63% TENB -1.32% OSPN +0.35% MDLA -5.57%

Investment company SQN Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Square Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Avalara Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SQN Investors LP. As of 2020Q4, SQN Investors LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SQN Investors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sqn+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SQN Investors LP
  1. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 549,837 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 881,640 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61%
  3. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 403,373 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.84%
  4. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 441,135 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 263,123 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.09 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $94.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 464,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 312,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,238,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $39.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 283,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in OneSpan Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.2 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 469,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 483,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1474.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 65,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.99 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 466,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $31.94.



