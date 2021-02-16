Parian Global Management LP Buys Groupon Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Warner Music Group Corp, Sells Repay Holdings Corp, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, Masimo Corp

Investment company Parian Global Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Groupon Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Warner Music Group Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, NeoGames SA, sells Repay Holdings Corp, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, Masimo Corp, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc, Exact Sciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parian Global Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Parian Global Management LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GRPN, IGT, WMG, LPLA, NGMS, PRPL, MRVI, LTHM, EAF, BLI, CLPT, EVRI, MSGS, SAIL, DMYD, DFHT, SI, REAL, PAYA, BCOR, USIO, AVID, SENS, STIC, RBAC.U, ACACU, MTACU, LEAP.U,

GRPN, IGT, WMG, LPLA, NGMS, PRPL, MRVI, LTHM, EAF, BLI, CLPT, EVRI, MSGS, SAIL, DMYD, DFHT, SI, REAL, PAYA, BCOR, USIO, AVID, SENS, STIC, RBAC.U, ACACU, MTACU, LEAP.U, Added Positions: PSNL, ANIK, LPRO,

PSNL, ANIK, LPRO, Reduced Positions: RPAY, VAPO, AXNX, SIBN, PODD, ANGI, ATEC,

RPAY, VAPO, AXNX, SIBN, PODD, ANGI, ATEC, Sold Out: FTAC, MASI, EXAS, EHTH, QDEL, BILL, NTRA, AVLR, EB, CPAAU, CVET, PTON, DRI, ANGO, AFIB, WPF.U,

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Groupon Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 867,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $90.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $37.99, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 290,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 330,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Personalis Inc by 344.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $44, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 199,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc by 382.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 102,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.44.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $223.82 and $271.35, with an estimated average price of $249.58.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.