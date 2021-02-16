Marathon Asset Management Lp Buys Churchill Capital Corp V, PG&E Corp, GO Acquisition Corp, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Banco Macro SA, Berry Corp (bry)

New York, NY, based Investment company Marathon Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp V, PG&E Corp, GO Acquisition Corp, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Banco Macro SA, Berry Corp (bry) during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Marathon Asset Management Lp owns 8 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 187,000 shares, 37.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.27%
- Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U) - 600,000 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 500,000 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 600,000 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH.U) - 297,324 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.28%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.86%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH.U)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 297,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Banco Macro SA (BMA)
Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Banco Macro SA. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.85.Sold Out: Berry Corp (bry) (BRY)
Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Berry Corp (bry). The sale prices were between $2.62 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.46.
