Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Sells Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, sells Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc, Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ORCC, NCZ, OCSI, DIAX, HIE, DHF, CCIV, RCS, ETG, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SEAH, APSG, PRPB, VGAC, IGAC, FGNA, ASAQ, JHB, JFR, NOACU, SVOKU, RA, FCRD, BGX, DSM, OCA.U, KWAC.U, HYB, JTA, DDMXU, DDMXU, KYN, TEKKU, ERES, GNPK.U, RCHG, BGIO, LNFA.U, NPA, RSVAU, RBAC, JLS, NCV, SVAC, EFL, PDAC, MAACU, DCRBU, PHK, DMO, LOKB.U, ACEV, EDTXU, EDTXU, LCY, VGAC.U, CND.U, GPM, MIE, COOLU, SCOAU, PDAC.U, FUSE, IVH, JTD, AJAX.U, AACQ, ALTUU, CPSR, GFX.U, VIIAU, CFIVU,
- Added Positions: VVR, NEA, BGB, EVF, MHI, MAV, VKI, NUM, FRA, JQC, BGH, CHI, VTA, DUC, BIT, BXMX, NMY, JRO, AWF, FSD, AIF, GIM, KMF, FIF, MCI, FPL, BCSF, MPV, BSL, VGM, IIM, AVK, NZF, CHY, VKQ, BOE, TEI, NMFC, OCSL, FEN, IGD, IHD, CBH, MMU,
- Reduced Positions: HIO, PHD, NVG, PPR, NAC, GHY, BBDC, DSU, SOR, NRK, NKX, GLO, NQP, EMD, RGT, AEF, FEI, PSTH, PMO, BSE, VLT, NHF, EIM, EVV, EFF, EAD, FIV, DTF, GLQ, EDD, SPE, HYI, BWG, ALUS, NKG, GBDC, ISD, ETWO, NYV, SFTW, MYI, FUND, JGH, BYM, SOAC, MHN, AFT, IID, EVG, NAN, NBO, MUE, EVM, EVN, CCX, CCX, THBR, MYN, MUS, NJV, ANDAW,
- Sold Out: EHI, HIX, BFZ, HFRO, BCX, AOD, NHS, EFT, RMT, MSD, BQH, MVC, MUC, CCIV.U, IPV, IRR, TRNE, FCT, DMYT, PIC, SMMC, HCAC, PRPB.U, BFT.U, GIK, LOAK, NFIN, FGNA.U, RVT, TLI, WIA, CTR, FEAC, EVY, FVAC, KCAC, PTAC, DFNS.U, HYAC, BGT, RBAC.U, DEX, SVACU, MNCL, GFY, JHY, GIX.U, THCBU, ARCC, FUSE.U, CPSR.U, ARYBU,
For the details of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rivernorth+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,162,363 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 6,216,679 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.02%
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 4,370,751 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 10,050,389 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.24%
- Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 3,339,990 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,823,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,252,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 980,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 433,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.88 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 721,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,641,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 235.10%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 7,422,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 6,216,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10753.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $12.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,329,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 132.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,692,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2699.73%. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 810,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr (MAV)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr by 1486.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 827,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc (EHI)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.74.Sold Out: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr. The sale prices were between $13 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $13.56.Sold Out: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.83 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.89.Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.55.Sold Out: Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying