Oak Hill Advisors Lp Buys MultiPlan Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Sells Bristow Group Inc, Sabre Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Oak Hill Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys MultiPlan Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, sells Bristow Group Inc, Sabre Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Hill Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q4, Oak Hill Advisors Lp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR) - 7,583,372 shares, 29.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.22% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 6,366,024 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 3,019,282 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 2,809,672 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 3,351,265 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oak Hill Advisors Lp initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 3,351,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 7,583,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.77 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 795,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Bristow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $24.43.