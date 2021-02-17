Springhouse Capital Management, LP Buys Wells Fargo, BP Midstream Partners LP, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sells Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Morgan Stanley, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp

Investment company Springhouse Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, BP Midstream Partners LP, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Citigroup Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, sells Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Morgan Stanley, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Springhouse Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Springhouse Capital Management, LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 773,376 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. G. Willi-Food International Ltd (WILC) - 776,807 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Citigroup Inc (C) - 143,897 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.43% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 271,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - 618,962 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.04%

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 271,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 606,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 159,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 197,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $4 and $7.6, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 195,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 143,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.00%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $27.16 and $47, with an estimated average price of $37.96.

Springhouse Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $2.54 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.17.