Impactive Capital LP Buys HD Supply Holdings Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, SLM Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: HDS +0% ABG -0.63% SLM +2.02% CCK +0.54% FTDR -2.75% WH +0.83%

Investment company Impactive Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys HD Supply Holdings Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, SLM Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impactive Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Impactive Capital LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Impactive Capital LP
  1. Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 793,767 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.22%
  2. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 6,881,793 shares, 19.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. SLM Corp (SLM) - 6,994,139 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.30%
  4. HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 2,389,064 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.17%
  5. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 1,085,670 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.72%
Added: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc by 102.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 2,389,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.98 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $124.36. The stock is now traded at around $157.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 793,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in SLM Corp by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 6,994,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 624,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $45.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,143,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,085,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.



