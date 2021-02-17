State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co Buys Unilever PLC, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Unilever NV

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co owns 112 stocks with a total value of $87.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, FTAI, JPST,

UL, FTAI, JPST, Added Positions: BDX,

BDX, Reduced Positions: RDS.A, SLB,

RDS.A, SLB, Sold Out: UN,

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 38,198,849 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 34,574,792 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,781,708 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 21,813,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 14,016,300 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,330,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 541,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.