Royce Investment Partners Comments on TGS-NOPEC Geophysical

We had less confidence in the long-term prospects for Norway's TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ( OSL:TGS ), which we exited in October. The company provides geophysical marine seismic data to oil exploration companies and was the second-largest detractor on a position basis. While we like TGS-NOPEC's business model, we believe that structural changes in oil & gas exploration, as well as secular shifts toward cleaner energy, will ultimately reduce its long-term growth and consequently the rate at which it can compound value.