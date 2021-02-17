ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Investment company ESL Trust Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ESL Trust Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, ESL Trust Services, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSK,

GSK, Added Positions: AAPL, IWF, IEI, MSFT,

AAPL, IWF, IEI, MSFT, Reduced Positions: SHY, BIV, EFA, VWO,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,392 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 593,335 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 180,570 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 423,600 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,975 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 29,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.