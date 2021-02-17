Mckesson Corp (MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Mckesson Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian S. Tyler (insider trades) sold 5,510 shares of MCK on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $183.38 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

McKesson Corp provides medicines, pharmaceutical supplies, information and care management products and services across the healthcare industry. It operates with two segments namely McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. McKesson Corp has a market cap of $28.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.290000 with and P/S ratio of 0.13. The dividend yield of McKesson Corp stocks is 0.92%. McKesson Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with McKesson Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of MCK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $183.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

