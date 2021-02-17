Regions Financial Corp (RF) SEVP Ronald G. Smith Sold $1.1 million of Shares

SEVP of Regions Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald G. Smith (insider trades) sold 56,147 shares of RF on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $20.23 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Regions Financial Corp is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the southeastern and midwestern United States. It provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial Corp has a market cap of $19.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.020000 with a P/E ratio of 19.61 and P/S ratio of 3.08. The dividend yield of Regions Financial Corp stocks is 3.09%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP & COO John B Owen sold 40,000 shares of RF stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $19.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.15% since.

SEVP Katherine R Danella sold 428 shares of RF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $17.22. The price of the stock has increased by 16.26% since.

SEVP & COO John B Owen sold 75,000 shares of RF stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $17.73. The price of the stock has increased by 12.92% since.

