Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) EVP, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer Bought $644,000 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Alan Switzer (insider trades) bought 50,000 shares of SONA on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $12.88 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $644,000.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc is the bank holding company for Sonabank. It offers savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, among others. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc has a market cap of $314.841 million; its shares were traded at around $12.920000 with a P/E ratio of 13.59 and P/S ratio of 3.20. The dividend yield of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc stocks is 3.08%. GuruFocus rated Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 50,000 shares of SONA stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $12.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres Panacea Financial Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 550 shares of SONA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $12.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.03% since.

Pres Panacea Financial Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 425 shares of SONA stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $12.16. The price of the stock has increased by 6.25% since.

