Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sold $541,000 of Shares

CFO of Marvell Technology Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean X. Hu (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MRVL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $54.1 a share. The total sale was $541,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd and its subsidiaries is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The company's product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. Marvell Technology Group Ltd has a market cap of $33.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.400000 with a P/E ratio of 23.12 and P/S ratio of 11.81. The dividend yield of Marvell Technology Group Ltd stocks is 0.48%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. .

