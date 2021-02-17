>
Articles 

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sold $541,000 of Shares

February 17, 2021 | About: MRVL -4.8%

CFO of Marvell Technology Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean X. Hu (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MRVL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $54.1 a share. The total sale was $541,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd and its subsidiaries is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The company's product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. Marvell Technology Group Ltd has a market cap of $33.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.400000 with a P/E ratio of 23.12 and P/S ratio of 11.81. The dividend yield of Marvell Technology Group Ltd stocks is 0.48%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of MRVL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $54.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRVL, click here

.

