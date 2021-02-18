People's United Bank Appoints Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director Utilities, Power and Renewable Energy, Corporate Banking

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that Stephen Hoffman was appointed Managing Director, Utilities, Power and Renewable Energy, Corporate Banking. The newly formed Corporate Banking specialization will focus on clients both public and private that build, own, and operate energy infrastructure. People's United's focus on renewable energy is a part of their commitment to be a part of and support the major transition toward clean power that is underway in the country's energy industry.

Under Hoffman's leadership, the team will deliver a wide range of financing, risk, and treasury management options. Prospective clients include: Investor-Owned Utilities; Local Distribution Companies; Electric Cooperatives; Municipal Utilities; Transmission Companies; Renewable Energy companies such as solar, wind and battery storage.

"We are excited to welcome Stephen to People's United as we continue to expand our value proposition and strengthen our focus on sustainability, social impact and change in our communities. His industry expertise and understanding of the complexities companies face and how to successfully navigate them, coupled with a relationship-based approach to service directly aligns with our strategy," said Amy Le Blanc Hackett, Managing Director, Corporate Banking, People's United Bank. "The Utilities, Power and Renewable Energy sector is one of the largest industries in the US and presents a significant opportunity for growth. We are thrilled to have Stephen lead this effort."

Hoffman joins People's United with more than 25 years of corporate and commercial banking experience, with a focus on the energy industry. Most recently he served as Managing Director and Director of Energy Banking at Huntington Bank where he founded their Energy Banking Group. Prior to that he was Managing Director for Bank of America's Natural Resources Group where he managed their Natural Resources portfolio, and before that, Director, Fleet Bank Energy and Utilities Division where he managed a portfolio of and mid-sized energy companies nationwide.

"I am excited to join the team at People's United at a time of strategic growth and expansion in their capabilities," said Hoffman. "The power and utilities industry are expected to lead the charge in the ambitious goal of net-zero greenhouse emissions by as early as 2035. These plans will require a significant capital investment and my goal is to serve as a trusted financial advisor to clients undertaking this project of major importance to the country."

The Corporate Banking team at People's United Bank focuses on building long-term relationships with US and multi-national corporations across all major industries. The team of experienced Relationship Managers focus is to deliver solutions and strategic insights to help streamline financial operations and minimize business and market risks, to achieve a Company's long-term goals.

