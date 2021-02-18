Inspyr Therapeutics Further Strengthens Global Intellectual Property

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSPX), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of novel targeted precision therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announces additional expansion of its global intellectual property portfolio of adenosine receptor antagonists in China, Eurasia, and Israel.

Management continues to execute on the expansion that further provides flexibility to pursue novel treatments based on the specific targets found in multiple types of cancer in different demographics. The issued Eurasia patent and soon to issue Chinese and Israeli patents strengthen the company's global intellectual property portfolio. Per the announcement in December of 2020, 18 patents have already been issued in its intellectual portfolio in potential future commercial markets including the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and other geographies.

Publications1 support the potential novel anti-cancer activity of the adenosine A 2A and A 2B receptors and there potential as an adjunct therapy with proven anti-PD(L)1 therapies. This newly or soon to be issued intellectual property supports the research and development of RT-AR001, a potential first-in-class adenosine receptor modulator, as well as further business development initiatives.

The Chinese and Eurasian patents are particularly important because of the increasing cancer burden in that region. For example, data for China2 suggests an incidence of cancer rising to 856,000 by 2035. The American Cancer Society provides estimates3 that "by2040, the global burden is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths simply due to the growth and aging of the population."

The company is now in the process of commencing corporate operations including: investigational new drug (IND) application preparation, pre-clinical research and development, manufacturing, regulatory and business development. The company is dedicated to continuing to execute its new corporate strategy and will provide timely updates to shareholders.

About Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc.

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of novel targeted precision therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Our approach utilizes our proprietary delivery technology to better enhance immuno-modulation for improved therapeutic outcomes. Our potential first-in-class immune-oncology lead asset, RT-AR001, an adenosine receptor antagonist, is differentiated by its novel microparticle formulation that allows for better tumor infiltration and enhanced outcomes when administered intra-tumorally. Our patented portfolio of adenosine receptor antagonists provides flexibility to optimize treatment based on the specific targets found in each type of cancer.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Inspyr Therapeutic's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

