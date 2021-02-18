Pepsico Inc (PEP) CEO, PFNA Steven C Williams Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO, PFNA of Pepsico Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven C Williams (insider trades) sold 10,257 shares of PEP on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $134.11 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

PepsiCo Inc is a food, snack and beverage company. It manufactures, markets, distributes and sells convenient and enjoyable beverages, foods and snacks, serving customers and consumers in more than 200 countries and territories. PepsiCo Inc has a market cap of $186.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.370000 with a P/E ratio of 26.44 and P/S ratio of 2.67. The dividend yield of PepsiCo Inc stocks is 2.99%. PepsiCo Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated PepsiCo Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PepsiCo Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, PFNA Steven C Williams sold 10,257 shares of PEP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $134.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PEP, click here