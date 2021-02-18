Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media And Telecom Conference 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President, will participate in a question and answer session at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com .

