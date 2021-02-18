S&p Global Inc (SPGI) CEO & President Douglas L. Peterson Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO & President of S&p Global Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas L. Peterson (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of SPGI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $340.69 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries is a benchmarks and ratings, analytics, data and research provider serving the capital, commodities and commercial markets. S&P Global Inc has a market cap of $81.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $338.460000 with a P/E ratio of 35.05 and P/S ratio of 11.00. The dividend yield of S&P Global Inc stocks is 0.79%. S&P Global Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

