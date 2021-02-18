Bumble Inc (BMBL) CEO & Director Whitney Wolfe Herd Bought $21 million of Shares

CEO & Director of Bumble Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Whitney Wolfe Herd (insider trades) bought 488,371 shares of BMBL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $21 million.

Bumble Inc has a market cap of $8.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.000000 with a P/E ratio of 685.19 and P/S ratio of 65.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Director, 10% Owner Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of BMBL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $43. The price of the stock has increased by 72.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Pamela Thomas-graham bought 6,535 shares of BMBL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $76.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.93% since.

10% Owner Buzz Holdings L.p. Bcp sold 24,798,848 shares of BMBL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $41.07. The price of the stock has increased by 80.18% since.

