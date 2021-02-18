Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 66,245 shares of ALTR on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $64.42 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.030000 with and P/S ratio of 9.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 14,635 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $63.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 36,245 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 30,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.39% since.

10% Owner George J Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $65.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.

10% Owner Revocable Trust Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $65.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 7,205 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

