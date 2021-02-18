>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $4.3 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: ALTR -1.65%

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 66,245 shares of ALTR on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $64.42 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.030000 with and P/S ratio of 9.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 66,245 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.26% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 14,635 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $63.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 36,245 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.
  • 10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 30,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.39% since.
  • 10% Owner George J Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $65.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.
  • 10% Owner Revocable Trust Christ sold 100,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $65.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.
  • 10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 7,205 shares of ALTR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $61.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALTR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)