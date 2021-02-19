Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Resumption of Trading Today on the OTCQX under the Symbol "CMRZF"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Commerce Resources Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Commerce Resources Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CMRZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Commerce Resources Corp. President Chris Grove states "It is our pleasure to trade on the OTCQX Best Market once again. We have many shareholders in the United States, and we look forward to better serving them and to be more visible to new American investors who are interested in the rare earth elements and the rare metals we have been working on for years now. We are at an extremely exciting time with more positive global market fundamentals than we have ever seen before, and with the ability to deliver on our current development programs."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. The company also owns outright the Blue River tantalum & niobium deposit in British Columbia.

