Superior Industries to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

, one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, March 5, 2021.A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance.The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 334-777-6978 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 8857902. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at [url="]www.supind.com[/url] or by clicking this link: [url="]earnings+call+webcast[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit [url="]www.supind.com[/url].

