MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Its Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

February 19, 2021 | About: NAS:MDCA -2.22%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --(NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that it will report its results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to review its results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-412-902-4266 or toll free 1-888-346-6216. Please ask the operator for the "MDC Partners Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call". To ensure proper connection, it is advised to dial in ten minutes prior to start time.

A recording of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until 12:00 AM ET, March 7, 2021, by dialing 1-412-317-0088 or toll free 1-877-344-7529 (conference number 10151483) or by visiting our website at www.mdc-partners.com.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

CONTACT:

Erica Bartsch


Sloane & Company


212-446-1875


[email protected]

MDC Partners Logo. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-partners-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-its-financial-results-for-the-three-and-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2020-301231884.html

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.


