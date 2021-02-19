SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Bank of Fincastle

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Fincastle ("BFTL" or the "Company") (OTCM: BFTL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First National Corporation ("First National") (NASDAQ: FXNC). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BFTL shareholders may elect to receive either $3.30 in cash or 0.1649 shares of First National common stock, or a combination of stock and cash, subject to election and proration such that the aggregate consideration will consist of 80 percent First National stock and 20 percent cash, for each BFTL share that they own. The proposed transaction is valued at approximately $31.6 million.

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) BFTL's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates BFTL's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

