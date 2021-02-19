>
Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) CEO Matthew J Desch Sold $3 million of Shares

February 19, 2021 | About: IRDM +0.04%

CEO of Iridium Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Desch (insider trades) sold 62,087 shares of IRDM on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $48.32 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Iridium Communications Inc has a market cap of $6.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.370000 with and P/S ratio of 10.85. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Iridium Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Matthew J Desch sold 62,087 shares of IRDM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $48.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of IRDM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $47.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert H Niehaus sold 50,000 shares of IRDM stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.
  • COO Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 12,000 shares of IRDM stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $47.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.
  • EVP-Sales and Marketing Bryan J. Hartin sold 3,238 shares of IRDM stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $49. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.33% since.

.

