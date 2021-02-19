International Biotechnology Trust Plc Buys ChemoCentryx Inc, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Sells Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Immunomedics Inc

Investment company International Biotechnology Trust Plc (Current Portfolio) buys ChemoCentryx Inc, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Biogen Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, International Biotechnology Trust Plc. As of 2020Q4, International Biotechnology Trust Plc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 444,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.14% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 486,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 97,322 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.14% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 247,584 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 333,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.31 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $74.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc initiated holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 983.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 255,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 224.40%. The purchase prices were between $88.19 and $130.94, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $121.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 113,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 150.56%. The purchase prices were between $162.05 and $240.27, with an estimated average price of $216.92. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $207.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 97,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $98.24, with an estimated average price of $85.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 200,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $17.94.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.94.

International Biotechnology Trust Plc sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $28.61, with an estimated average price of $18.21.