Comfort Systems USA Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

February 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:FIX +1.54%


Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of mechanical and electrical contracting services including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results. The results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



To participate in the call, dial 1-888-713-4218 fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and enter 47939960 as the conference passcode. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at [url="]www.comfortsystemsusa.com[/url] under the Investors tab after fourth quarter 2020 results are released.



On the next business day following the call, a replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website.



Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at [url="]www.comfortsystemsusa.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005491/en/


