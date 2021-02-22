Resonant to Present at Arete Tech Conference on March 3rd

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. ( RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will present and speak on the RF filter industry panel at the Arete Tech Conference taking place March 3-4, 2021.



George B. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant and VP of Corporate Development Mike Eddy will conduct an RF filter industry panel discussion alongside Resonant Advisory Board members Clint Brown, Peter Gammel and Glen Riley.

On the panel, the Resonant team will discuss the current state of the RF filter industry, including the global competitive landscape and the key players in the industry. In addition, the panel members will share perspectives on the main drivers of 5G, the applications enabled by next-generation wireless networks, and how Resonant’s XBAR® RF filter technology is facilitating the transition to 5G and next-generation Wi-Fi networks.

As 5G continues to develop and grow in importance, so will the ways RF filters are utilized in everyday life beyond texting, calling or streaming your favorite movie on a smartphone. Soon RF filters will be sited into autonomous and electric vehicles that will help relay when your car is too close to an object, out of its traffic lane or needs to stop, where speed is critical. For example, a one-second delay in the communication link with an RF filter could equal a delayed stop of 100 feet in a vehicle traveling at approximately 70 mph. In addition, hospitals are beginning to rely on RF filters to eliminate disruptions in their hospital networks, helping minimize the risk for areas such as remote surgery via robotic medical equipment. Put simply, RF filters provide protection for the wireless connectivity to sectors such as traffic, health, weather and environmental monitoring, and allows wireless communication in the same way as computers and smartphones.

Arete Virtual Tech Conference

RF Filter Industry Panel

Date: Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021

Time: 1:50 p.m. Eastern time (10:50 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DUMRCDiWQUKoX73KYES16A

A live audio webcast of the Company’s virtual presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the conference or to attend the RF filter industry panel discussion, please contact your Arete Research representative.

About Arete Research

Arete (https://www.arete.net/) is a leading independent research house specialising in Global TMT, founded in early 2000 by the former top rated tech desk at Goldman Sachs. Two decades later the team has grown to one of the largest in the industry with 20+ analysts split into four teams (semiconductors, software, internet / gaming and telecoms) covering over 110 TMT stocks globally. They conduct unique and extensive fieldwork vs. the traditional investment banks to get a real understanding of all the moving dynamics within the TMT space and the stocks we cover. Free from damaging conflicts of interest, Arete has been a trusted source of insight, helping 250 of the world’s leading investors to better understand companies and sectors globally.

About Arete Tech Conference 2021

Arete’s inaugural virtual tech conference will pull together industry leaders from across the semiconductor, telecom, handset and automotive industries with the aim of helping investors to understand the emerging trends in tech hardware over the next 2-3 years in 5 key areas - 5G, AI, EV, Compute and Memory. Visit the event webpage (https://www.arete.net/TechConference) for the full schedule and list of speakers.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant ( RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com. Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us