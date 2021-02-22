>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2020 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

February 22, 2021 | About: GASS +1.94%

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. ( GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens in New York on February 25, 2021.

On February 25, 2021 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 866 280 1157 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08006941461 (UK Toll Free Dial In).
Access Code: 6988905

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +1 6467871226 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 203 0095709 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 6988905

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 4, 2021 by dialing +1 (866) 331-1332 (US Local Dial In), +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 6988905

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 50 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 46 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 436,692 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com
Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
STEALTHGAS.INC.
E-mail: [email protected]


ti?nf=ODE1NzE3MiMzOTg4MjQ2IzIwMTExMDk=
69710707-6749-499b-a28d-254bc1241425

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)